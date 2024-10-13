KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Tan Kok Wai has been reappointed as the Federal Territory DAP chairman for another two years, after he tied for the most votes in the chapter’s election today.

According to New Straits Times, Cheras MP Tan received 191 votes from delegates, equal to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng who returned as the chapter’s secretary.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh obtained the third-highest number of votes, 180, and was made one of two vice-chairmen along with Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (121 votes).

Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun obtained 137 votes and was reappointed as Tan’s deputy.