KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Tan Kok Wai has been reappointed as the Federal Territory DAP chairman for another two years, after he tied for the most votes in the chapter’s election today.
According to New Straits Times, Cheras MP Tan received 191 votes from delegates, equal to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng who returned as the chapter’s secretary.
Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh obtained the third-highest number of votes, 180, and was made one of two vice-chairmen along with Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (121 votes).
Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun obtained 137 votes and was reappointed as Tan’s deputy.
The full FT DAP committee line-up is as follows:
Chairman: Tan Kok Wai
Deputy Chairman: Fong Kui Lin
Vice Chairman: Teresa Koh, Hannah Yeoh
Secretary: Lim Lip Eng
Assistant Secretary: Yap Yee Vonne
Treasurer: Fong Kok Seng
Assistant Treasurer: Allan Lim
Organising Secretary: Lee Bing Hong
Assistant Organising Secretary: Lai Chun Chian, Choo Chen Leece
Publicity Secretary: Edmund Teoh
Assistant Publicity Secretary: Diccam Lourdes
Political Education Director: Khairil Khalid
Legal Bureau: Sangeet Kaur Deo