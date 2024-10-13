KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has raised concerns about a series of incidents involving individuals posing as police officers, including a recent case where a man reported being stopped and robbed near Parkcity Medical Centre in Kepong.

“My service centre has received numerous complaints from individuals who have allegedly been robbed by individuals posing as ‘police’ officers, accusing them of drink driving,” Lim said in a statement today.

“These incidents have increased significantly following the enforcement of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020, which came into effect on October 23, 2020,” he added.

The recent incident involved a 35-year-old man who filed a police report at the Kepong police station, alleging that he was stopped around 1am on Friday by three individuals in police uniforms along Jalan 3/36 in Menjalara.

He claimed that one of the suspects entered and drove his car, while the other two followed on a motorcycle.

During the incident, the victim was forced to hand over his wallet, bank card and credit card PIN, and later found that RM3,000 had been withdrawn from his account.

Lim called on Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain to take swift action by apprehending the suspects involved and addressing the public’s complaints.

“I urge the IGP to act immediately to arrest the three suspects involved and to address these widespread complaints as a matter of urgency,” he said.