SHAH ALAM, Oct 13 — A girl who was reported missing from a flat in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Klang, on Oct 8 was found safe at around 2.30 pm yesterday.

South Klang district police chief, ACP Cha Hoong Fong said that surveillance camera footage showed the 12-year-old girl walking before she was seen getting into a black car, believed to have been involved in her abduction from legal custody.

He added that following this, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department at the Selangor Police Headquarters and the South Klang District Police investigated and arrested six local individuals in Segambut Dalam, Setia Alam and Pandamaran at around 5 pm yesterday.

“During the arrests, police also seized a black vehicle believed to have been used during the incident.

“Checks on all the suspects, which included four men and two women aged between 13 and 24, found that one of them had a prior criminal record,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the case has also been reclassified under Section 363 of the Penal Code (Kidnapping a person from lawful custody), which provides for a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine.

“An application for remand for all the suspects will be submitted before the Magistrate at the Klang Court today,” he said. — Bernama





