SHAH ALAM, Oct 9 — A 12-year-old local girl has been reported missing after going down to retrieve food from a car parked below her residence at a flat in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Klang, yesterday afternoon.

South Klang District Police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said his team received a report on the incident at 8.59 pm yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the girl went to the parking area after being asked by her mother to fetch food from the car around 2.20 pm.

“The girl went down alone and did not return home. At 3 pm, the victim’s mother began searching for her but could not find her,” he said in a statement here today.

Following that, Cha said the victim’s mother lodged a report, and the South Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD) opened an inquiry paper.

Cha said the missing girl, named Madrafataha Indal Bangsawan, was described as slim, fair-skinned, with shoulder-length hair and a height of 150 centimetres. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black track pants.

Those with any information are urged to contact the South Klang IPD at 03-33762222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama