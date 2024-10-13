SIK, Oct 13 — Residents in the Sik district, especially those living near the Sungai Chepir area, are advised to be vigilant as the water in the river has exceeded the danger level.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Officer in the district, Lieutenant (Civil Defence) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah said the increase in the water level of the river followed continuous heavy rain since 6 pm yesterday.

“The water level in Sungai Chepir rose has risen to five metres. The river water has spilt its bank and entered the houses near the river.

“There are about 50 to 70 houses located near the river and I hope that the occupants be vigilant and evacuate immediately when asked to do so, “ he told Bernama today.

Haisul Aishah said APM Sik received a report at 7.56 pm yesterday of floods involving almost 10 villages in Mukim Sik and Mukim Sok.

“Two relief centres (PPS) were activated at 12.48 am today, namely at Balai Islam Kampung Tanjung Belit and Surau Kampung Belimbing, housing 30 families and 20 families respectively.

“APM Sik also helped evacuate eight families, comprising four families in Kampung Jerai, two in Kampung Seberang Pekan Sik and two in Kampung Charuk Padang, who were trapped in their houses due to the floods,” she said.

She said the right families involved 37 people including a pregnant woman and four elderly folks. — Bernama