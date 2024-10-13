KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 – The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has today issued a stern warning to private Islamic schools in the state following reports of physical and sexual abuse involving students.

The department said these cases, if true, are deeply troubling and completely against the principles of Islamic education, which should emphasise compassion and humanity.

“Educators must set a good example for students, as befits their role as teachers,” its director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said in a statement here.

He pointed to the recent case involving four students who disappeared from a tahfiz school and were found in Bukit Jelutong, who alleged that they had been victims of abuse and sexual misconduct.

Jais reminded school management and staff in Selangor that the department will not hesitate to revoke the registration of any school involved in such cases, in accordance with Section 15 of the Islamic Religious Schools Control Enactment 1988 (Amendment 2001).

The department also warned that it would close down any school found guilty of abuse or misconduct under Section 25 of the same enactment.

He also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s behaviour and take appropriate action if they notice any changes, to prevent further harm.

Jais stressed that under Section 8 of the enactment, private schools can be prosecuted, and parents have the right to seek legal action on behalf of their children if necessary.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that the four boys reported missing from the Tahfiz Darun Quran Ittifaqiyah Centre here were found to have injuries.

According to Rusdi the police have opened investigation papers under Section 31 (1) of the Children’s Act and Section 14 (b) related to sexual crimes.