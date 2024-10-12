KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — City police said that the four boys reported missing from the Tahfiz Darun Quran Ittifaqiyah Centre here were found to have injuries.

Astro Awani reported Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa saying initial investigations found that the boys likely sustained the injuries while at the tahfiz, but investigations are still being carried out.

The children had admitted to running away from the centre, saying they could not bear staying there any longer.

However, Rusdi said, “You have to remember, these are children, and their statements must be corroborated, to allow the police to take further action.”

According to Rusdi the police have opened investigation papers under Section 31 (1) of the Children’s Act and Section 14 (b) related to sexual crimes.

While there were allegations of bullying, with bruises found on the children’s bodies that could have resulted from said acts, the police will first investigate and take individual statements from the tahfiz.

Yesterday, the four tahfiz students, who had been reported missing since last Tuesday were found in Bangi and then later taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for medical examinations.