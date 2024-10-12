KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A woman died from smoke inhalation while two others were injured in a blaze at an apartment in Palm Spring Condo, Damansara, here today.

The Selangor operations centre of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call at 8.39 am and moved machinery to the fire reported on the 14th floor.

“The victim who died was a 31-year-old woman while the other two were a man and woman aged 29 and 24 respectively.

“Medical personnel confirmed the victim’s death was due to suffocation from the smoke. The injured victims were handed over for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

According to the statement, a total of 21 firefighters from the Damansara Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), as well as assistance from Petaling Jaya BBP and Sungai Buloh BBP, with seven fire brigades were deployed to the scene.

“Based on reports, the fire started from a switch box in a unit on the 14th floor,” he said. — Bernama