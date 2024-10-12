KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A senior police officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent and six members of the Cheras Narcotics Crime Investigation Division were arrested yesterday for their alleged involvement in a case of extortion and molestation, in a report by the New Straits Times.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that the arrests were made following a report lodged on October 7 by a 22-year-old woman, who claimed she had been extorted for money and assaulted.

“Following that, we arrested seven individuals, including one officer with the rank of ASP and six members, including a female officer, aged between 30 and 50, yesterday,” he said.

Three other men were also detained to assist in the investigation into the incident, which allegedly took place in a condominium in Cheras.

“They have been remanded for three days starting today until October 14 to assist in the investigation under Sections 384 and 354 of the Penal Code,” Rusdi said during the National Sports Day event for the Kuala Lumpur police contingent.

Rusdi emphasised that there would be no compromise in this case, and investigations are ongoing.

“We are investigating the allegations regarding online money transfers and will review CCTV footage,” he said.

“The report was made late, so a thorough investigation is needed to understand why the complainant reported it late,” he added.

Earlier, a post circulated on a messaging app, where a woman claimed she was extorted and assaulted by a group of individuals during a raid at a condominium unit in Cheras.

The woman claimed she was threatened by a group of police officers who initially demanded RM150,000, but later lowered the amount to RM90,000 after drugs were discovered in her possession.

She was released after a man assisted her in making a payment of RM10,000, which she was expected to repay in instalments with interest.