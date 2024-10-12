MASJID TANAH, Oct 12 — Five members of the Department of Fisheries (DOF) were reportedly injured during an operation to capture giant arapaima fishes raised a building here yesterday.

Sinar Harian reported that in the seven-hour joint operation between the Melaka and Selangor chapters of the department, three of the invasive freshwater fishes weighing 200 kg and measuring about 2.7 meters in length were captured.

“Action was taken by DOF Melaka following a public complaint concerned about the impact on the biodiversity of local fish species,” Director-General of Fisheries, Datuk Adnan Hussain was quoted saying.

Adnan said investigations revealed the fish had been raised by the owner since they were sma;; and kept in a water reservoir under an abandoned building.

The fishes had been fed daily by local residents and visitors to a nearby restaurant, but were were voluntarily surrendered by the owner upon learning that it was illegal to keep them.

“This voluntary handover reflects the owner’s awareness, and they were warned not to repeat the mistake of owning and raising prohibited fish.

“All the fish have been transferred to Zoo Negara,” he said.

Adnan said five DOF personnel, aged between 35 and 59, were rushed to Alor Gajah Hospital.

He said two members experienced shortness of breath and swollen knees after being hit by the arapaima’s head, while three others sustained minor injuries to their knees and chest.

Arapaima, also known as pirarucu, is among the largest known freshwater fish native to the Amazon River — but is popularly kept in aquariums as pets.