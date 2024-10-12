MELAKA, Oct 12 — A foreign construction worker died while two others survived in a building collapse incident at Jalan Bukit Senjuang here yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said in the incident at 6 pm, the Bangladeshi man who died, known as Jidan, 22, was found stuck in a gap between the rubble of a concrete pillar.

“The victim was found in the rubble at 9.55 pm but was only successfully removed from the rubble at 12.16 midnight.

“The two survivors, Zubair Ahmed, 32, and Abbas Ghulam, 49, both Pakistani nationals, suffered injuries in several parts of the body including the neck, shoulder and head. They were pulled out of the rubble at 6.40 pm and 8.45 pm tonight respectively.

“The two victims are now receiving treatment at Hospital Melaka,” he told the media when met at the location.

In the meantime, the deputy director of the State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), R Saiful Iswandy R Hassan said JBPM received a report about the incident at 6.18 pm and a total of 81 officers and members from the Fire and Rescue Station (BPP) of Padang Temu and Melaka Tengah including Special Forces Tactical Rescue Operations (STORM) of 35 people arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later.

“The fire brigade managed to remove the victims from the rubble involving a one-storey building structure measuring 18.3 metres x 24.4 metres which is still under construction,” he said. — Bernama