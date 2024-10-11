KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Two men have been remanded for a week as part of the investigation into the murder of retired Felcra officer Sabari Baharom.

News site Buletin TV3 reported that the remand was granted at the Magistrate’s Court in Sungai Petani, Kedah today.

The suspects, aged 26 and 38, were brought to the Sungai Petani Court Complex by police at 9:45am.

Magistrate Anis Suraya Ahmad approved the seven-day remand, which will run until October 17.

The investigation falls under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The 62-year-old Sabari went missing on September 3 after leaving his home in a Proton Waja.

He was uncontactable by family members and failed to return to his residence in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah, Baling.

Sabari’s burnt-out vehicle was then discovered at a waste disposal site in Kampung Pulau Belantek, Sik.

Family members told police they suspect that Sabari may have been abducted, as multiple money transfers were made from his account to another bank account within days of his disappearance.

Subsequently, Kedah Police Chief Datuk Fisol Salleh confirmed that the two suspects were arrested on September 27 to aid in the investigation.

Following further inquiries, the suspects allegedly confessed to binding the victim’s hands and covering his mouth with tape before throwing him into the Padang Terap River, near Derang in Jitra.

A search operation was conducted along the river for three days from September 30 to October 2, involving several agencies.

However, police called off the search on October 3 after failing to turn up any evidence.

Previously, the same suspects had been remanded to assist the investigation into the fire that destroyed the victim’s car.