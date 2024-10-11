KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today announced that RM99 million from the RM21 billion allocated under the Jendela programme in the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) will be used to enhance information and communication access in military camps, including the newly launched Perajurit Broadband Initiative.

Khaled emphasised that the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) views access to information and communication as vital for personal development, fostering relationships, improving social well-being, and increasing learning and income opportunities.

“The objective of this initiative is to ensure reliable access to information and communication services for residents in military camps,” he said at the launch of the initiative and the signing of a

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) here today.

Of the RM21 billion allocated to the Jendela programme under RMK12 since 2020, Khaled noted that RM99 million will be dedicated to this joint initiative with Mindef.

He also revealed that the Perajurit Broadband Initiative will offer subscription packages starting at RM49, with speeds of up to 100 Mbps for ATM personnel, providing affordable internet access as a gesture of appreciation for their sacrifices in safeguarding national security.

“The allocation will focus on three main objectives: installing fibre optic infrastructure in all 73 military camps or bases, covering approximately 59,420 Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) units; improving existing cellular coverage in RKAT areas; and providing affordable internet services, particularly for Mindef personnel and military members in the B40 category,” he said.



