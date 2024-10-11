KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The National Heart Institute (IJN) has proposed a fee increase of 10 to 40 per cent for patients referred by the Health Ministry.

Business daily The Edge reported CEO Prof Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib as saying inflation and rising operational costs had impacted the current fee structure that has remained unchanged since 2003.

“Healthcare costs have gone up, but we still charge the government the original costs (which were set in 2003).

“For example, we have additional doctors or nurses, and we don’t charge them for it; we have to bear the cost,” he was quoted as saying during a lunch briefing at IJN yesterday.

Dr Ezani, who took over the role of CEO on September 1, added that the cost of a simple bypass surgery in private hospitals ranges from RM110,000 to RM120,000, while IJN charges only RM40,000 to RM50,000 for the same procedure.

“So, we are seeking a fee review, an increase of 10 to 40 per cent, depending on the procedure,” he said.

Dr Ezani was also reported as confirming that IJN is in discussions with the Health Ministry regarding a ‘proper discharge methodology’ in response to complaints from pensioners.

In February, the Health Ministry dismissed claims that IJN was discharging all civil servants and pensioners to cardiac centres operated by the ministry as part of government cost-cutting measures.

In a statement, the ministry acknowledged the necessity of prudent cost control measures due to the rising expenses associated with patient referrals to IJN.

However, it emphasised that patients are only discharged from IJN once their conditions are stable, following a monitoring period of at least six months to a year for adults and one to two years for children.