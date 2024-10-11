JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed hope that the decision to revert the official weekend rest days back to Saturday and Sunday will not be politicised to the extent that it affects the state’s harmony.

He also expects that all speculation regarding the matter will be put to rest as he upholds the orders of Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail regarding this change.

“The state government is of the view that not all matters should be turned into political material. Every decision made is the best for Johor and its people as a whole,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

The menteri besar commented on the criticism from several parties who were unsupportive of the announcement, reminding them of the importance of Friday as a blessed day in Islam.

While emphasising the significance of Friday prayers, Onn Hafiz said that the state government is confident that the decision will benefit all Johoreans.

He noted that this change would allow many in the state to enjoy quality time with their families and facilitate planning for weekend activities.

Earlier reports indicated that Tunku Mahkota Ismail reprimanded those who expressed dissatisfaction and sought to sow discord among the people for political gain following the announcement of Johor’s reverted weekend. He stated that these individuals were welcome to relocate to states that still observe Friday and Saturday as weekends.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail explained that the change of weekend rest days to Saturday and Sunday was made in consideration of the desires of the people in the state to spend more time with their families and children. He has consistently asserted that the decision would also positively impact the economy, aligning with the implementation of development projects that will benefit Johor and its residents.

On Monday, Tunku Mahkota Ismail announced that Johor will revert its weekend days to Saturday and Sunday starting January 1 next year, following the royal assent of the state ruler, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

Previously, Johor adhered to a Saturday and Sunday official weekend before it changed to Friday and Saturday after receiving the consent of Sultan Ibrahim in January 2014.

For the longest time, Johor observed Friday and Saturday as official weekend rest days, a practice rooted in its heritage as a former non-federated Malay state before Malaysia gained independence.

Other states currently observing Friday and Saturday as official weekends include Terengganu, Kelantan, and Kedah.