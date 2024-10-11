KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Malaysia’s pioneer online news outlet Malaysiakini is undergoing a restructuring process that will impact several employees as part of a strategy to ensure the company’s long-term stability and success.

Despite the layoffs, Malaysiakini top executives clarified that the news outlet is not closing down.

“This is a difficult time for everyone at Malaysiakini, especially those who are directly affected,” executive editor RK Anand said in an announcement on its website this afternoon.

“This restructuring is vital to ensure we remain resilient and continue to focus on our core mission to bring exclusive stories with depth that matter to the country,” head of operations Tham Seen Hau said.

The decision comes as news outlets worldwide face unprecedented challenges, with many having to lay off staff or even close down in recent years.

In a joint statement, Anand and Tham said the company has navigated various challenges in its 25-year history, including multiple raids and the closure of various units.

They added that they have diligently worked to minimise job losses, but certain reductions and restructuring of functions are unavoidable.

They did not disclose the number of staff who would be laid off, but said they may recommend some staff for positions at FG Media, a sister company.

Malaysiakini asked its readers to support its sustainability by subscribing or donating, emphasising that reader income is crucial for maintaining financial and editorial independence.



