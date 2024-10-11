KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — There will be several road closures and diversions in the federal capital from 5 am to 9.30 am tomorrow in conjunction with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) National Sports Day celebration.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa the roads that will be affected include Jalan Sultan Ismail-Jalan Imbi, Jalan Pudu-exit to Jalan Imbi, Jalan Dewan Bahasa-Jalan Bukit Petaling, Jalan Maharajalela-Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Sultan-Jalan Pudu and Jalan Tun Sambanthan-Jambatan Jalan Sultan Sulaiman.

Also affected are Jalan Tun Perak-Leboh Ampang, Bulatan Dato Onn, Jalan Raja Laut-Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Sultan Ismail-Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Sultan Ismail-Jalan Raja Abdullah and Jalan Raja Abdullah-Jalan Dang Wangi.

He said the road closure and diversion will also involve Jalan P.Ramlee-Jalan Ampang, Jalan Bukit Bintang-Jalan Imbi, Jalan Kia Peng-Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan P. Ramlee-Jalan Raja Chulan.

“Road users are advised to obey road signs and the instructions given by police officers on duty. For any inquiry, they can contact the Jalan Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999 or the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department hotline at 03-20260267 or the nearest police station,” he said in a statement today.

Also to be held tomorrow is the Kuala Lumpur Police’s 20-kilometre Fun Ride and the five-kilometre Fun Run. — Bernama