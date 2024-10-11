KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The number of flood victims in Kedah and Perlis saw a decline this afternoon compared to this morning, while the number of victims in Perak and Johor remained unchanged.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims decreased to 3,390 as of 4 pm, compared to 3,655 this morning, with all housed in 21 temporary evacuation centres across four districts, namely Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, and Pendang.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said Kota Setar recorded the highest number of victims at 1,699, followed by Kubang Pasu (613), Pokok Sena (563), and Pendang (515).

In PERLIS, APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the number of flood victims in the state had decreased from 519 this morning to 146 this afternoon, with all placed in two centres, one in Kangar and the other in Arau.

He added that the centres at SK Kubang Gajah, Arau, and Kolej Vokasional Kangar, Kangar were closed at 12.40 pm.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims in the Kerian district remained at 136, all of whom were housed in two evacuation centres.

Meanwhile, the JPBN chairman in JOHOR, Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, said that the number of flood victims in the state remained at 17, with all placed at SK Seri Bunut, Batu Pahat.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement this afternoon issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds expected to occur in eight states until 7 pm today.

The bad weather is forecast for Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, and Pasir Puteh), Terengganu, and Pahang (Kuantan).

Similar conditions are forecast for Putrajaya, Selangor involving Kuala Langat and Sepang, as well as Johor (Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru).

Severe weather is also expected in Sarawak, covering Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, and Betong (Pusa and Betong), and in the interior of Sabah (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, and Kota Kinabalu), Tawau, and Sandakan. — Bernama