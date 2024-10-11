Israel military: reviewing report of a hit on Unifil position

BEIRUT, Oct 11 — Israeli forces fired at a watchtower used by UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon today, injuring two, a UN source said, the third day in a row peacekeepers have reported Israeli fire at their positions as Israel wages war on Hezbollah.

Renewing his call for a ceasefire, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said a strike in the heart of Beirut late yesterday had killed 22 civilians and wounded another 139. The target was a senior Hezbollah official — Wafiq Safa — who survived, according to three security sources.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group opened fire in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.

It has intensified dramatically in recent weeks, with Israel bombing Beirut’s southern suburbs, the south and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops into areas of southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah firing rockets deeper into Israel.

This handout satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC and dated on October 5, 2024, shows Lebanon’s southern Maroun El Ras village near the border with Israel, and a Unifil peacekeeper’s base (bottom right) with military vehicles in its vicinity amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah fighters. On October 6, Unifil warned that Israeli operations near their Maroun al-Ras position were ‘extremely dangerous’ and compromised their safety, a day after the force said peacekeepers remained in their positions despite an Israeli request to ‘relocate’. — Planet Labs PBC/AFP pic

Yesterday night’s airstrike marked the third in Beirut itself since Israel went on the offensive on September 23.

At a Beirut hospital that received dozens of wounded, a man sat in a chair in a corridor, his knees covered in white bandages, and his face and body covered with wounds.

“The situation... I don’t even know how to describe it. We received three martyrs... in pieces,” said Wael al-Jaroush, head of the Makassed hospital’s medical department.

“This is the first time we’ve received such a large number of injured from a strike in Beirut.”

Among the dead was a family of eight, including three children, who had evacuated from the south, according to a security source.

Safa, the apparent target, performs a political and security role in Hezbollah, suggesting Israel could be widening its targeting of the Hezbollah leadership beyond the military commanders and top echelon it has so far focused on.

In northern Israel, a Thai worker was killed as a result of fallen munition, likely fired from Lebanese territory, the Israeli military said. The Israeli airforce killed a Hezbollah commander responsible for attacks with anti-tank missiles into the area of Ramot Naftali in northern Israel, the military said.

Hezbollah issued no immediate comment on that claim.

Members of the United Nations peacekeepers (Unifil) look at the Lebanese-Israeli border, as they stand on the roof of a watch tower in the town of Marwahin, in southern Lebanon, October 12, 2023. — Reuters pic

Russian outrage

The UN source said the Unifil peacekeeper tower which came under Israeli fire today is located at the force’s main base in Naqoura. Yesterday, Unifil said another two peacekeepers were wounded when an Israeli tank fired at a watchtower at the same base, hitting it and causing them to fall.

The UN source said that Israeli forces today also breached the perimeter of another Unifil position which they had fired at yesterday.

The Israeli military said that it had received a report regarding a hit on a Unifil outpost in the Naqoura area in which two Unifil personnel were injured and the incident was under review.

In New York yesterday, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel recommends Unifil relocate 5 km (3 miles) north “to avoid danger as fighting intensifies”.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was outraged by what it said was an Israeli military attack on the peacekeepers and demanded that Israel refrain from any “hostile actions” against them.

Israel’s military said yesterday its troops opened fire near a Unifil base in the area of Naqoura after instructing UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces. It said that Hezbollah fighters operate from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near Unifil posts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an escalation of conflicts in the Middle East is a serious threat to global security and everything must be done to avoid all-out war in Lebanon. He also condemned Israeli attacks that wounded UN personnel.

Malaysia’s Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan shakes hands with a member from the first batch of Malaysian Battalion 850-11 armed force for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifit) at the Subang Air Base November 2, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Unifil has more than 10,000 personnel, with Italy, France, Malaysia, Indonesia and India among the biggest contributors.

India said in a statement today it was concerned about the deteriorating security situation along the “Blue Line” that demarcates the frontier between Israel and Lebanon and called for UN premises to be respected by all.

Israel says its campaign in Lebanon aims to secure the return home for tens of thousands of people forced to leave northern Israel due to Hezbollah rocket fire over the last year.

Israel’s offensive has uprooted more than 1 million people in Lebanon in the last few weeks.

A picture shows smoke billowing from the site of an overnight Israeli strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbeck in the Bekaa valley on October 11, 2024. — AFP pic

Drones and rockets

The Israeli military said an anti-tank rocket fired from Lebanon into Israel wounded two civilians and that at least 26 projectiles fired from Lebanon entered Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted. The Israeli airforce intercepted two drones that approached from Lebanon, it said.

Hezbollah said it had launched a rocket salvo at Israeli troops north of Haifa, and drones at an Israeli air defence command in Haifa.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,169 people in Lebanon over the last year, the Lebanese government said. The majority have been killed since September 23. The toll does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Hezbollah fire at Israel has killed at least 54 people, more than half of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

The Middle East remains on high alert for further escalation in the region, awaiting Israel’s response to an Iranian missile strike on October 1.

Mikati also denounced what he said was an attack on the Unifil peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon as a crime. He also said he had discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — Reuters