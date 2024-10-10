KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 10 — The 49-year-old woman involved in the fatal crash that killed three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students yesterday is believed to be mentally unstable.

The crash, which occurred in front of the UiTM campus in Kampung Sura Hujung, claimed the lives of second-year students Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20, and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20. Another student, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, was critically injured in the incident.

Terengganu Deputy Police Chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said the incident involved a Honda CRV that struck two motorcycles carrying the victims as they were travelling in the same direction towards Pantai Teluk Gadung.

The driver reportedly rear-ended them, resulting in fatal injuries, including broken necks and severe head trauma.

Sinar Harian reported that the woman was arrested at the scene, but new information suggests she may have been mentally unstable at the time of the crash. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The critically injured student, Muhammad Ammar Danish, remains hospitalised at Dungun Hospital.