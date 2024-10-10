ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 10 — Johor’s tourism industry is expected to continue its growth and momentum through the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Special Financial Zone (SFZ) in Forest City.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said industry players must be prepared to enhance their services as the state gears up for the Visit Johor Year 2026.

“The tourism industry was one of the hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many losing their jobs and several hotels forced to close.

“However, this industry will rebound and become one of the fastest-growing sectors in Johor. The launch of the SFZ and JS-SEZ will further strengthen this sector,” he said at the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Johor Chapter Run 2024 at Gateway Garden, Bandar Medini last night.

Also present were state Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon and Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar.

At the same time, Onn Hafiz called on MAH to play a vital role in boosting the tourism sector.

“We must be ready to welcome millions of tourists to Johor, including MAH, who will be the host.

“So, I urge hotels in Johor to upgrade their facilities and ensure their staff are well-trained to deliver top-notch service,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAH vice-president Lim Choong Sean expressed gratitude to Onn Hafiz for his leadership and success in promoting the tourism industry in the state.

He noted that Johor’s hospitality industry continues to grow, with a total of 18,654 hotel rooms—the second highest in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama