KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Over 12,000 participants from various ethnicities and age groups embodied the “face of Malaysia” today by donning traditional attire at the Keretapi Sarong 2024 (KS 2024) event, captivating onlookers, especially foreign tourists.

Held at Lanai, Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) in Jalan Ampang, the eighth edition of the unity-focused event also saw the participation of local influencers and celebrities such as Khairul Aming, Pinn Yang, Sabri Yunus, and Angelina Tan, national news agency Bernama reported today.

Attendees dressed elegantly in traditional outfits like sarongs, baju kurung, classic Malay kebaya, saris, and ethnic attire from Sabah and Sarawak, showcasing Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity.

Participants of the Keretapi Sarong ‘Team Sungai Petani’ gather at Siar Seni@Lorong Tepi Biggy near Sungai Petani before continuing their journey by train from Sungai Petani Station to Alor Setar Station. — Bernama pic

The event was enlivened with performances, including lion dances, kompang drum processions, and the recital of the Rukun Negara. A highlight of the event was the flash mob, set to folk songs, which has been a crowd favourite since the programme’s inception in 2017.

KS2023 programme director Shamsul Bahrin Zainuzzaman noted a significant increase in participants wearing traditional attire this year, further highlighting the spirit of unity and Malaysia’s national and international identity.

“The major difference this year is that we are holding the event two days early, out of respect for the Maulidur Rasul celebrations on September 16, which is also Malaysia Day. Yet, the excitement remains strong. With around 6,000 people comfortably fitting in this space, it’s likely that the total crowd will exceed 12,000,” he told Bernama.

This year’s KS2024 programme, themed “Bangga Malaysia” began simultaneously from nine RapidKL and Express Rail Link (ERL) train stations before converging at Lanai, MaTiC.

Besides the main event in the Klang Valley, similar programmes were held in selected locations, including Johor Baru, Kota Baru, Ipoh, Bukit Mertajam, and Alor Setar, as well as internationally in Paris, France, and Berlin, Germany.

One participant, Kamarulzaman Mahyudin, 31, shared that he rented a traditional Dusun ethnic outfit called sinipak from a local boutique.

A compilation picture showcasing participants of the Keretapi Sarong 2024 (KS2024), all donning sarongs to celebrate the Malaysia Day event at Ipoh Railway Station. — Bernama pic

“The traditional attire is usually worn by the Dusun ethnic group at grand ceremonies and customs such as weddings. Even though I’m from Bentong, Pahang, I chose this attire to reflect my pride as a Malaysian, with friends and in-laws from Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior citizen Loo Mee Wan from Bandar Utama expressed her excitement at attending KS2024 with 12 friends of similar age to support the event’s effort in promoting the country’s diverse cultural identity.

“We came dressed in traditional kebaya, taking the train from Subang Jaya LRT station. We didn’t expect to attract so much attention, with many people asking to take pictures with us. It feels like a return to our youth, dressed in beautiful traditional clothing,” she said.

Participants of the Kelantan Keretapi Sarong 2024 programme, dressed in traditional attire, during the gathering at Padang Kemahkotaan Tumpat (Pata Ndo) in Kota Baru, September 14, 2024. — Bernama pic

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Khairul Aming highlighted the importance of such events to draw more Malaysians to participate in unity-driven activities.

“Today, we can see people of all ages, races, and religions sitting together, wearing beautiful clothes. As a content creator, I feel it’s my responsibility to capture and share this celebration of tradition so that its value can be spread,” he said.