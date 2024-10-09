KOTA TINGGI, Oct 9 — Police arrested two local men suspected of involvement in an extortion case and impersonating police officers in Bandar Tenggara here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said they received a report from a 38-year-old foreign man who claimed to have lost RM1,300 due to the crime at about 11.55pm on Monday.

Acting on information, police arrested both suspects, aged 20, in Bandar Tenggara at around midnight on Tuesday.

“We also seized a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle believed to have been used by in the crime. Both of them are believed to be involved in a robbery case targeting foreigners at Jalan Pahlawan on September 22,” he said in a statement today.

Yusof said urine tests on both suspects came back negative for drugs, and they have been remanded for four days until this Friday.

The case is being investigated under Sections 384 and 170 of the Penal Code. — Bernama