Some of the alleged GISBH members plan to go to court to secure the immediate return of their children after rescue operations by authorities

Malaysian authorities said 662 children were rescued during investigations on GISBH, but some of the parents claim they were unlawfully separated from their children

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Several parents of the children rescued from Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) Sdn Bhd care homes are planning to file court actions for their return, lawyers said today.

In a press statement, the lawyers acknowledged the government’s right to conduct investigations on alleged GISBH members, but also expressed grave concern over reports of children allegedly being separated unlawfully from their parents.

“Our legal team is actively preparing suitable proceedings to address these alleged violations, wherever applicable, and secure the immediate return of children who may have been unlawfully separated from their families.

“We intend to present comprehensive evidence supporting our clients’ position before the Court,” they said here.

“We hereby formally remind all relevant authorities of their obligation to conduct investigations within the strict parameters of Malaysian law and established legal procedures. Any actions taken outside these parameters may result in serious legal consequences, particularly concerning the welfare and the best interests of the affected children,” they added.

The lawyers had claimed that multiple sources indicate that the alleged separation of these children from their clients had taken place outside the boundaries of legal protocol, including those under the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The press statement was jointly issued by a team of six legal representatives: five lawyers (Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir, Rizal Abdullah, Dorina Abdullah, Hizri Hasshan, Muhammad Shahrin Satheer) and also Shariah lawyer Asmawati Mohd Shuaib.

Earlier today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said a total of 662 children have been rescued from charity homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd through several operations by the authorities, and all of them have received court orders for protection.

The police’s investigations on the company are said to be on allegations of child exploitation and religious exploitation.



