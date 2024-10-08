KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) successfully rescued 28 individuals trapped by floods in Kampung Banggol Deram, Baling, earlier this morning.

Baling Fire and Rescue station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Jamil Mat Daud, said they received an emergency call at 8.43am and arrived at the scene 10 minutes later, according to national news agency Bernama today.

“A total of 28 victims from six families were affected as their homes were flooded with water rising over 1.2 metres due to the overflow of Sungai Ketil following heavy rain since last night.

“Rescue operations using boats were conducted to relocate all the victims to the Banggol Deram Surau, and the operation concluded fully at 1.17pm,” he said in a statement today.

As of this morning, 439 people from 122 families affected by the floods have been relocated to four temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kedah.