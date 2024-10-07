KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Malaysia is prepared to lead with a vision of unity, inclusivity and collaboration during its tenure as Asean Chairman next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He is optimistic that Asean can overcome challenges such as the recent geopolitical divisions that threaten the stability of the region, with a shared leadership and a policy of strong neutrality.

“And we may go beyond Asean, as we explore partnerships with BRICS, which will deepen global South-South relationships.

“We reiterate the paramount importance of adhering to a rules-based order, regionally and internationally, but we reject the hypocrisy and double standards observed by those when it suits them,” said the prime minister in his opening remarks at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum (KMF) 2024 here today.

Also present were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Malaysia will officially take over the Asean Chairmanship from Laos on Oct 11.

In his address, the Prime Minister also stressed the need for the world to have a new financial architecture, founded on the principles of equity, fair play and justice.

“As we navigate this age of turbulence and contradiction, let us do so with courage, conviction, and a commitment to the greater good,” he said.

The two-day forum, themed ‘Pursuit of Potatoes — Paving Paths from the Probable to the Possible’, gathered experts and thought leaders to discuss global trends as well as to address current critical issues. — Bernama