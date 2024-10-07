VIENTIANE, Oct 7 — Malaysia will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in Asean and enhancing regional trade and investment at the 44th and 45th Asean Summit and Related Summits that will begin tomorrow in Laos.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who arrived in Vientiane late last night, said Malaysia will also prioritise finding solutions to regional challenges.

In a post on X, he said that both he and his team from the ministry’s team had held a pre-council meeting to ensure all key agendas were smoothly aligned.

The summit will be held at the National Convention Centre (NCC) in the Laotian capital from Oct 8-11.

More than 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit, including heads of state and government from Asean member countries, dialogue partners, and external partners, as well as representatives from regional and international organisations.

The Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will officially kick off the summit on Oct 8, followed by the opening ceremony of the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits on Oct 9.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver Malaysia’s statement during the summit.

On Oct 11, Laos will officially hand over the Asean Chairmanship to Malaysia. — Bernama