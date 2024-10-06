KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The MADANI government remains committed to bolstering the country’s palm oil industry, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the government has continued engaging various sectors of society, including industry players, ahead of the Budget 2025 presentation on Oct 18.

“During the engagement session, we tackled several critical issues, such as foreign worker shortages and low palm oil production rates.

“Additionally, discussions centred on enhancing downstream activities to secure the long-term sustainability of the palm oil industry,” Anwar said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The prime minister’s engagement series involved the Perak Menteri Besar, the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, the Chief Secretary to the Government, senior officials, and key figures from the oil palm industry. — Bernama