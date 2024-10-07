KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Malaysia must showcase its ability as a multiracial and multireligious nation to thrive through good governance and tolerance, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a recent interview with renowned British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, Anwar said Malaysia’s success in fostering tolerance and unity within its diverse society demonstrates how a Muslim-majority country can effectively govern and strengthen its economy.

“In a world where there’s so much deficit, trust deficit, contradictions, hypocrisy, racism, religious fanaticism, Malaysia must be able to showcase that a multiracial, multireligious country can make it through good governance.

“Through tolerance, and particularly with Muslim majority population, it can be showcased that, you know, Muslim majority can help manage a country with good governance and prepare the economy,” he said.

Asked on his view on hudud law in Malaysia, the premier stressed that the priority now for him is peace and security.

“Certainly not because we are not in the position to execute them (Hudud law). We will have to build a consensus if that’s what the vast majority want. Not likely for now,” he added.

He further explained that hudud is often used as a political tool, particularly during elections.

“When in power, they claim ‘hudud is not our priority now.’ It’s clear that for them, it’s more about political manoeuvring. In Islam, we must address priorities, and for me, peace and security comes first,” he added.

Anwar emphasised that in today’s complex world, with challenges like digitalisation and energy transitions, the focus should be on real, pressing issues.

“With the complexities of today’s world digitalisation, energy transitions, we should focus on these real challenges.

“Key priorities must include improving the quality of education, providing better healthcare, and tackling the essential bread-and-butter issues, instead of discussing topics that the opposition knows will never be implemented,” Anwar said. — Bernama