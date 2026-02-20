MARANG, Feb 20 — The PAS Central Committee meeting scheduled for this Sunday is expected to discuss whether the party will take over the post of Parliamentary Opposition Leader, previously held by former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman, said that the party has yet to reach a decision on the matter, following Hamzah’s expulsion from Bersatu.

“We will discuss this in the PAS meeting. Insya-Allah, the meeting will be held this Sunday, and will also include discussions on the PN chairmanship,” he told reporters after delivering his Dhuha lecture at Masjid Rusila, here, yesterday.

Bernama previously reported that PN would hold an extraordinary meeting this Sunday to discuss the appointment of a new coalition chairman to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who announced his resignation, effective January 1.

The extraordinary meeting scheduled to take place at the PAS headquarters, here, following the conclusion of the PAS Central Committee meeting, is expected to end speculation regarding the successor to the Pagoh MP as PN chairman.

Abdul Hadi, however, declined to comment when asked if Hamzah, who was expelled from Bersatu last week, would be joining PAS.

He acknowledged that both Muhyiddin and Hamzah had met him, in separate sessions, adding that both leaders had merely conveyed their respective stands and views.

“Everyone has met me. Hamzah came to see me, and Muhyiddin did too... each had their own arguments. I listened to both sides,” he said.

Last Friday, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, in a statement, said that the party’s Supreme Council had been informed that the Disciplinary Board decided to expel Hamzah, under Clause 22.5 of the Bersatu Constitution.

Mohamed Azmin said the decision was made as the Larut Member of Parliament had breached Clause 9.1.4 of the party's constitution. — Bernama