KUALA LANGAT, Feb 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a Bill limiting the prime minister’s tenure to two terms, or a maximum of 10 years, to be expedited and passed at the next parliamentary sitting.

He said a decade is sufficient for any prime minister to implement reform agendas and key national policies before making way for new leadership.

“Anyone who sincerely wishes to serve the country, I think 10 years is enough. It is adequate to do one’s best, and after that, one should be ready to step aside for others to continue the service. If there is a majority consensus among Members of Parliament, we can pass it in the next sitting,” he said.

Asked whether the limit would apply to himself, Anwar stressed the law must begin with him.

“Yes, it starts with me. I cannot make a law for others alone. It must apply to me first,” he said after Friday prayers at Masjid Nurul Hidayah in Kampung Seri Cheeding, Banting, here yesterday.

The proposal to cap the prime minister’s tenure at two terms is widely seen as part of broader institutional reform efforts to strengthen democratic practice and governance.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had previously said the Bill would be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

On allegations of misconduct and corruption linked to two key government policies during the tenure of former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Anwar said the government remains consistent in addressing governance issues.

“Whatever the wrongdoing, whatever the allegation, we must be consistent (in our action). Regardless of who is involved, if there are allegations, investigate them transparently and openly. If there is evidence of guilt, prosecute. But do not publicise or punish beforehand,” he said.

Anwar stressed that he welcomes any allegation, whether against the government or himself, provided it is backed by evidence and subjected to transparent investigations.

He also cautioned the public against being swayed by baseless accusations, especially during Ramadan, which he said should be a time for worship, strengthening ties and forgiveness.

Rafizi has previously denied involvement in an alleged RM2.5 billion corruption case linked to the award of a contract to a company said to be associated with him, believed to refer to the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) project involving a RM2.5 billion investment by UEM Lestra.

On another development, Anwar said he would receive Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for an informal meeting later in the evening.

He described the visit as a friendly call to discuss bilateral interests and the progress of several jointly agreed projects.

“It is not an official visit, but an opportunity to briefly discuss the interests of both countries and the progress of projects we have agreed upon together,” he said, adding that he had invited Wong to have a “buka puasa” (break fast) meal with him in conjunction with Ramadan. — Bernama