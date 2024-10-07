BANGI, Oct 7 — Engagement sessions with the state governments and local authorities regarding fee charges to address plastic disposal and pollution will continue, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said engagement sessions had been carried out with several states including Perak, Selangor and Johor and the response was encouraging.

A similar engagement session is expected to be held in Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak next November, he added.

“So far, the feedback is positive...some even impose higher charges. If possible we want to expand this programme further.

“For some states, it is still new, but there are retailers, especially in states which have to impose the charge on plastic pollution, which take their own initiative, “ he told a press conference after attending the “Jelajah Kelestarian Alam: Dari Anak Muda Kepada Dunia” at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

The pollution charge aims to reduce and avoid the use of plastic bags, especially single-use plastic bags among Malaysians, besides encouraging consumers to bring their own reusable bags.

Meanwhile, regarding the Climate Change Bill, Nik Nazmi said the consultation paper will be shared to obtain feedback and views from the public.

“We hope to get it tabled in Parliament by early next year,” he said.

Among other things, the bill emphasises aspects of pollution control that can contribute to disaster mitigation efforts, thus reducing the negative impact on the business sector, in addition to ‘controlling’ pollution including involving large companies in line with commitments made through the 2015 Paris Agreement. — Bernama