KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Malaysia’s social media usage and influencer impact are notably lower than regional averages, according to a research report titled “E-commerce influencer marketing in Southeast Asia”.

A survey of 400 Malaysian adults above 18 years revealed that YouTube is the most popular platform with 87 per cent usage, followed by Facebook and TikTok, both at 80 per cent and Instagram at 74 per cent.

Celebrity and mega influencers hold significant sway in Malaysia, with 62 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively, indicating they strongly influence purchasing decisions.

However, only 75 of 100 Malaysians make purchases based on influencer recommendations versus 82 regionally.

Fashion and beauty are the most influenced categories, with 65 per cent and 61 per cent of purchases driven by social media figures, respectively. Influencer impact in Malaysia is less pronounced versus neighbouring Southeast Asian countries.

The research, in collaboration with Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market intelligence provider Cube Asia, was an initiative from impact.com, a partnership management platform.

Impact.com general manager (Southeast Asia and India) Antoine Gross said the latest report revealed that influencers are driving conversions in physical goods and high-growth sectors like online travel and subscription services.

“Through consumer surveys and expert consultations with top brand marketers and creators, we have uncovered that influencers’ recommendation power is reshaping the way brands connect with audiences in Malaysia and across the region.

“Brands that fail to pivot to influencer marketing risk being left behind,” he said in a statement.

Gross said in Southeast Asia, the e-commerce landscape is shifting rapidly, moving beyond mere expansion to a critical need for strategic differentiation.

He also said traditional advertising channels are losing their impact as consumer attention shifts to more authentic and engaging content.

Among the key takeaways for brands looking to develop or enhance their influencer strategy include live commerce popularity, the power of product reviews and travel opportunities. — Bernama