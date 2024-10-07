KUDAT, Oct 7 — The charred remains of an elderly woman were found inside her house after it reportedly caught fire in Kampung Pituru here last night.

Sinar Harian quoted Kudat Fire and Rescue Department Chief, Ishak Jabas, saying that three personnel were dispatched to the scene, located 45 km away, after receiving a call at 8:10 p.m.

“The fire involved a two-storey house that was completely burned down and extinguished by villagers before the arrival of the fire brigade,” he was reported saying.

It was reported that the woman, Lo Hiong Lan, 76, had lived alone, and her remains were found in the living room on the ground floor of the house.

He added that the victim’s remains were found during the inspection and follow-up extinguishing process before the body was handed over to the police for further action.

“The extinguishing operation was fully completed at 2:25 am after ensuring the location was safe,” he said.