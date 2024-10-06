KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Three policemen were among 14 individuals arrested after testing positive for drugs during a raid and inspection at an entertainment centre near Taman Dutamas, Cheras yesterday.

Sinar Harian reported Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan saying the operation was conducted by the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) Criminal Investigation Department along with the Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Department at the premises.

“As a result of the inspection, 14 individuals were arrested for testing positive for drugs after urine screenings were conducted.

“Three of the individuals involved are policemen serving at IPD Kajang,” he said in a statement today.

The Selangor police chief said the suspects were detained under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and remanded for two days for further investigation.

He stated that police officers and personnel are strictly prohibited from being at entertainment centres unless on duty.

“The three suspects have been immediately transferred to the IPK Management Department pending the outcome of the investigation.

“A disciplinary investigation will also follow for internal action by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said.

“Strict action, including criminal charges, will be taken against any officers or personnel who violate this directive.

This, he said, would include anyone involved in drug abuse.