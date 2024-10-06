IPOH, Oct 6 — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of being involved in a shooting incident on Friday which injured an individual in Kampung Sumpit Beras, Rantau Panjang, near Selama.

Selama district police chief, Superintendent Sarudin Samah said the suspect, an oil palm smallholder, was nabbed yesterday.

“The suspect was arrested at 3 pm, and police also found a shotgun which was found in the suspect’s orchard.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect has a past criminal record under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 (Heavier Penalties),” he said in a statement today.

Sarudin said on Friday at about 7.50 pm, police received information from the Selama Hospital Emergency Department of a man sustaining an injury to his left leg as a result of being shot.

“The victim was believed to have been involved in stealing palm oil fruit bunches with another friend who has since been detained by the police to help with the investigation,” he said.

He said police had opened an investigation paper according to Section 37 of the Arms Act 1960 for firing shots and causing injuries.

“With the arrest of the suspect, the case is considered closed and will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he said. — Bernama