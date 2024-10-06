JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — Iskandar Puteri MP Liew Chin Tong has today indicated his intention to step down from leading Johor DAP.

New Straits Times reported him saying that he believed now is the right time for a fresh leadership, while throwing his backing behind deputy Teo Nie Ching as his successor.

“If re-elected to the committee, I will nominate Nie Ching as the next Johor DAP chairman,” he told reporters at the Johor DAP Convention here.

Liew is currently the deputy investment, trade and industry minister, while Teo is the deputy communications minister.

Teo is also the national DAP publicity secretary and chairman of the party’s national women’s wing.

“Unity is our strength, and it is the key to our victories. I am confident that Nie Ching will lead our party to a brighter and stronger future,” Liew added.



