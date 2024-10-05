SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 — The newly installed zigzag lines on Persiaran Hishamuddin, heading towards Bulatan Kayangan in Seksyen 13, Shah Alam, have caught the attention of local residents.

According to the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), the use of these zigzag lines is intended to reduce vehicle speed in the area.

“For your information, the use of zigzag lines on Persiaran Hishamuddin in Shah Alam is a study project by MBSA,” said its corporate and public relations director, Mohd Azhar Mohd Sharif.

“The use of these zigzag lines is intended to reduce vehicle speed, ensure compliance with speed limits by drivers on the road, and raise driver awareness of pedestrian crossings ahead,” he told Malay Mail.

Mohd Azhar added that among the efforts made by MBSA are the installation of speed bumps and speed-reducing lines.

“The use of zigzag lines will be expanded in areas with a high frequency of accidents,” he said.

Earlier this week, a user on Threads, Meta’s alternative to X (formerly Twitter), Eizuwan posted a picture of the zigzag lines in Shah Alam with the caption, “Wait, what does zigzag line mean? They didn’t teach us that in driving school.”

It was then shared on various Facebook pages, drawing confusion among Malaysian motorists, as some asked what to do when they see the crooked lines.

What do the zigzag lines mean?

The wavy lines are commonly seen in Commonwealth nations such as the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

The lines are painted on the road to alert drivers to slow down as they approach a pedestrian crossing.

Is it the first in Malaysia?

Short answer: no, as Penang was the first state to implement this safety system.

The seven areas that have zigzag lines in Penang are Burmah Road (just in front of the Malaysian Buddhist Association), Light Street (in front of the State Legislative Assembly building), Beach Street (near the junction with Bishop Street), Jalan Kampung Kolam (near the junction with Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling), Penang Road (near the junction with Chulia Street), and Gurney Drive (near Gurney hawker centre).

It was implemented in the state to prevent road crashes involving pedestrians.