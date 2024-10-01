KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) today announced that the upgrade from the motorcyclist’s Licence (LMM) Class B2/B1 to LMM Class B under the Special Transition Programme will cost RM160 and involves three key conditions.

The first two requirements state that applicants must be Malaysian citizens and must hold a valid, continuously effective Class B2/B1 competent driving licence (CDL), according to a report published today in Sinar Harian.

The third condition stipulates that applicants should not be blacklisted or have any outstanding summonses, transaction restrictions, records of serious offences, or unresolved matters under Act 333.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli confirmed that eligible holders of the Class B2/B1 LMM can apply for the special programme starting from Tuesday, October 1.

Motorcyclists can verify their eligibility through the MyJPJ app, the mySIKAP public portal at [mySIKAP](https://public.jpj.gov.my), or at JPJ counters.

“Those eligible can visit any of the 180 selected driving institutes across Malaysia that offers this programme,” Aedy stated.

He also noted that licence holders must self-declare their physical, bodily, and mental health during registration at the driving institute.

The B2 licence permits holders to ride motorcycles up to 250cc, while motorcycles with engines of 500cc and above require a higher B licence.

Aedy reported a strong public response to the programme and said that the department is working on upgrading the MyJPJ app to accommodate increased access requests.

He stated that the maximum fee for driving institutes under this special initiative is RM160.

“This fee includes student registration and insurance, the transition and adaptation course (two hours), service fees (including vehicle and circuit rental), and the JPJ test fee.

“The programme aims to upgrade holders of LMM Class B2/B1 to Class B, subject to the stipulated conditions. There will be no new applications for obtaining LMM Class B1 at driving institutes,” he added.