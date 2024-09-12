KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Starting next month, the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) special transition programme will allow for Malaysian capacity-specific motorcycle licence holders the option to upgrade to the unrestricted Class B category without retesting.

However, some confusion has arisen due to the term “automatic” previously used to describe the pathway for B2 and B1 holders to upgrade their licences to the highest B category.

Under the Malaysian driving licence structure, the B2 class is for motorcycles with engines up to 250cc, B1 is for engines between 251 and 499cc, while B (commonly called B-Full) has no restrictions.

The upgrade will require eligible licence holders to apply, through the steps listed below.

Who can apply?

To participate in the upgrade, you must be Malaysian

hold a B2 or B1 class licence

have held your B2 or B1 licence for at least 10 years

The special programme is only open to holders of motorcycle licences, and those licensed to operate cars and heavy vehicles will not be able to get a B licence without going through conventional testing.

It is also not open to holders of foreign driving licences.

There is no specific age requirement, but you must have an active Competent Driving Licence (CDL) with either a B2 or B1 class that has been valid for at least 10 years, not including the two year period under the Provisional Driving License (PDL).

Your licence must also not be endorsed or blacklisted, and you must not have any outstanding traffic violations or record of serious traffic violations.

Before registration, you will also be required to confirm you are of sound physical and mental health through a self-declaration form.

Upon acceptance, the applicant will need to pay the service fee of RM160 to cover the operating costs involved in the driving institute.

Riders practise with Class B2 trainer motorcycles at the Akademi Propandu driving school in Sungai Buloh September 5, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Where do I get my B-Full?

Not so fast. Despite saying the upgrade will not require testing, it will require some ... testing.

According to the JPJ, you will now need to undergo a practical competency course at a participating driving institute to learn safe riding techniques and operation of high-capacity motorcycles.

This involves attending a two-hour transition and adaptation programme for high-capacity motorcycles at the driving institute and passing the assessment there. A qualified training officer (QTO) will be present to guide the applicants on their abilities and competencies

What is this assessment?

The programme includes a riding course, similar to the Class B road test course, to assess your comfort and familiarity in handling a large-displacement motorcycle.

The riding course is especially important for B2 licence holders, who are more likely to have ridden underbone motorcycle and scooters that handle differently from large-engined motorcycles.

The transition takes into consideration on the practical aspects of riding a high-capacity motorcycle such as clutch and gear operation, handling aspects, speed and weight difference.

Are we done yet?

Once you are done, you will get a slip that will hopefully be stamped with “Lulus” (Pass), which you must then present to a JPJ office in order to formalise your upgrade.

After that, congratulations! You have a Class B licence and are now free to ride any motorcycle your heart desires (or which your wallet can support).

While not free or automatic, the process is an improvement. Previously, those obtaining a Class B motorcycle licence — even if they have a B2 or B1 licence — were required to undergo two hours of theory lessons and 9.5 hours of circuit training at at cost of RM800 to RM900, and wait two to three weeks to be tested.