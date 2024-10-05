KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Using science and technology, specifically DNA testing, can provide a comprehensive solution to resolving the uncertainties surrounding the lineage of children recently rescued from welfare homes linked to GISB Holdings (GISBH).

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Faculty of Forensic Science, Forensic DNA lecturer, Dr. Seri Mirianti Ishar, stated that paternity tests using DNA technology can identify genetic relationships without the need for documents or witnesses, which are often difficult to obtain.

“The accuracy of DNA tests is up to 99.9999 percent, making it a recognised method in science and law for determining an individual’s identity.

“DNA analysis facilitates the determination of biological relationships between individuals, as humans inherit DNA sequences from both parents,” she said when contacted by Bernama recently.

She explained that the DNA paternity test, known as molecular inheritance, compares the DNA between a child and a father. If there is a match, it serves as a biological indicator of a person’s identity.

According to Dr. Seri Mirianti, DNA analysis begins with collecting samples, typically from saliva or blood, which are then processed to increase the amount of DNA using a specialised technique known as Polymerase Chain Reaction.

“The resulting DNA is separated by size using electrophoresis techniques. This separation helps determine the compatibility and biological relationship between the samples involved,” she elaborated.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al Sultan Abdullah, Faculty of Science and Industrial Technology, lecturer Dr. Hajar Fauzan Ahmad, pointed out that another laboratory test authorities can utilise is DNA fingerprinting, which allows for the identification of individuals based on their unique DNA sequences.

“It is important to understand the difference between these two tests. DNA paternity testing typically focuses on familial relationships and is used to prove or disprove paternity.

“In contrast, DNA fingerprinting is used to identify individuals based on their unique DNA patterns. It works by analysing specific areas in the genome that vary among individuals, known as minisatellites.

“These sequences do not code for genes but differ in length between individuals,” she explained.

Dr. Hajar Fauzan, noted, however, that there are several challenges in determining lineage, including the high cost of DNA testing, the risk of cross-contamination, potential technical errors during sample collection and analysis, and insufficient cooperation from the individuals involved.

There are also ethical and privacy issues, as some individuals may be reluctant to provide DNA samples or disclose their family history.

Additionally, the verification process, which requires the presence of authorities during sample collection, can be complicated, especially in situations involving third parties or complex social circumstances, she added. — Bernama