KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Court action has been taken against multiple people across three states for various offences related to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), the local conglomerate that has been linked to the banned Al Arqam sect and explosive child abuse allegations.

Considering the number of years it took for the case to build up, the number of people involved, and the size of the empire, it has been quite a headache to keep track of what’s going on.

Here’s a summary of the events that transpired since the police operation codenamed Op Global at the end of September to date, based on national news agency Bernama’s records.

First offender sentenced

Muhammad Barur Rahim Hisam is the first ustaz or Islamic religious teacher who has been charged and sentenced in court.

On September 26, the Sessions Court in Klang, Selangor sentenced the 23-year-old to 10 years in prison after he pled guilty to abusing three boys by whipping them and pressing his knee on one victim’s chest at two schools linked to GISBH.

He was also placed on a good behaviour bond for five years, backed by a surety of RM10,000. Meaning if he fails to abide by the court order during that time, he will be sent back to prison for an additional six months.

Recent charges in court

Today, caretaker Mohd Syahid Hanapiah, 35, was charged with abusing a six-year-old boy by caning him at a charity home in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang. He pled not guilty in the Sessions Court in Selayang, Selangor.

On September 20, teaching assistant Muhammad Fawzun Azim Ismail, 20, also claimed trial kn the Sessions Court in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, to six charges of physically sexually assaulting four boys aged 12 and 13 at a madrasah last year.

On September 19, three teaching assistants from a madrasah in Kuala Pilah—Muhammad Habib Noh Mohd Zairi, 21, Muhammad Khunais Fathie Khabil, 20, and Ahmad Nadzful Izham Azizan, 22—were charged with 14 counts of physically sexually assaulting five children in 2022 and 2023.

On September 18, businessman Mohamad Riza Makar, 39, a member of GISBH, also pled not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya to threatening a 25-year-old woman at a parking lot on September 9.

On September 12, a 19-year-old girl pled not guilty in the Sessions Court in Seremban to four charges of abusing four girls aged five and six by scalding them with a hot metal spoon at a shelter in Seremban last August.

Ongoing investigations and remands

Police have sought more time to investigate nine people aged between 18 and 55 who were arrested in Rawang on September 27 under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The remand application has been approved by Magistrate M. Mageshwary.

Seven of those remanded include the wives of a senior GISBH leader, with their initial seven-day remand beginning on September 28.

Police launched Op Global early last month, raiding 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan suspected of exploiting children and religion, resulting in the rescue of 572 victims and the arrest of 359 GISBH followers, including top management.

Woman, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri hopes to present a proposal paper regarding the care and future of the 572 children associated with GISBH to the Cabinet next week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

What’s going to happen to the rescued children?

A proposal paper regarding the care and future of the 572 children associated with GISBH was supposed to have been presented to the Cabinet this week.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the presentation has been postponed due to the flurry of additional information and new arrests.

She hopes to present the proposal in next week’s Cabinet meeting, outlining plans for the children’s education and safety.