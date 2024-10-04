KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, and the Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, have agreed that football rivalry in Malaysia should remain strictly on the field and not lead to hostility.

The agreement was reached during a meeting on October 1, at Selangor Palace in Kuala Lumpur, where the two royal leaders discussed various topics, including the importance of unity among the Malay rulers and professionalism in football.

“The Malay Rulers must work together as a team and always help each other when facing any problems of the people,” Sultan Sharafuddin said, according to a statement from the Selangor Royal Office on Facebook yesterday.

He further noted that the role of the Malay rulers extends beyond religious matters, now encompassing other pressing issues that affect the welfare of the people.

Sultan Sharafuddin also highlighted the importance of maintaining harmony in football, which he described as a sport that has long united Malaysians.

“An understanding has been reached that there will be no more disputes and quarrels that can invite hostility until it leads to violence,” he said.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, also touched on the need for royal family members to uphold good cultural etiquette, particularly in public and on social media.

Sultan Sharafuddin urged the royal families to avoid discussing sensitive issues involving fellow Malay rulers on social media and to present themselves in a manner that earns the respect and admiration of the people.

The football rivalry between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC became particularly intense following a controversy in June, when Sultan Sharafuddin expressed dissatisfaction with the Malaysian Football League (MFL) over penalties handed to Selangor FC.

This led to a tense exchange in August when Tunku Ismail issued a strongly worded statement that was believed to criticise the Sultan of Selangor Cup football tournament.

However, during the recent meeting, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tunku Ismail reached an understanding to ensure that such conflicts do not escalate and that football remains a symbol of unity for the country.