KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A man accused of impersonating various professionals in a scheme similar to the character from the film Catch Me If You Can was arrested last week after evading police for six years.

The accused, Mohamad Faizul Baharudin, 44, pleaded not guilty in the Ipoh Magistrates’ Court today to charges of deceiving a woman into handing over RM24,000 in exchange for a non-existent pilot job.

According to Harian Metro, Mohamad Faizul had been on the run since 2018 and was arrested at 11.45pm last Tuesday in Ampang, Selangor.

“He knew how to act like anyone, keeping up with current affairs, and appeared to be someone trustworthy,” said a source familiar with the investigation.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the suspect was detained in connection with a report of a fraudulent scheme involving a fake pilot licence, which resulted in losses of RM20,400 for the victim.

In court, Mohamad Faizul claimed trial to the charge, which alleged that between December 22, 2016, and April 8, 2018, he had tricked Latipah Ahmad Sudan, 60, into believing he could secure her a job as a pilot.

The offence was said to have taken place at an ATM machine in Gunung Rapat, Ipoh.

The charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code carries a penalty of imprisonment for no less than one year and up to ten years, with whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nuranisah Ismah Muhammad Husaini offered bail at RM10,000, but lawyer Robert S. Gnanarajan, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), requested a lower bail amount, citing the accused’s responsibility for supporting his wife and five children.

The court granted bail at RM4,500 with one surety and set November 27 for case mention to allow the submission of documents and appointment of legal counsel.

Earlier, Harian Metro reported that Mohamad Faizul had been impersonating several high-ranking professionals since 2001, including a deputy public prosecutor, pilot and Petronas engineer.

The authorities believe he used his charm and quick-witted acting abilities to scam victims out of millions of ringgit over the years.

His arrest marked the end of a lengthy police pursuit, and he now faces charges for multiple offences across several states, including fraud involving electrical goods, tractors, and helicopter supplies.