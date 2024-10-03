PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will hold solat hajat (prayers of need) and doa selamat (supplications seeking safety) for the people of Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the prayers will be held at three major mosques under the department’s purview, namely the National Mosque in the federal capital, as well as the Putra Mosque and the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya.

He said that the solat hajat and doa selamat will take place after the Maghrib prayer Thursday and after the Friday prayer at the three mosques.

“Jakim calls on all mosques and surau to hold solat hajat seeking Allah’s mercy during this ordeal,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Jakim has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 have resulted in over 41,600 fatalities, mostly women and children, and left more than 96,400 others injured.

On Tuesday, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the broadening of the Middle East conflict, saying that a ceasefire is absolutely needed.

Israel’s military announced late Monday that it had launched “a focused and limited” ground campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with media reports stating that 95 people have been killed and 172 others injured over the past 24 hours in airstrikes.

In Syria’s capital, Damascus, explosions were heard across the city as news was emerging about Israeli forces beginning a ground incursion into southern Lebanon. — Bernama