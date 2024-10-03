GOPENG, Oct 3 — Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today said he will present Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah the state’s findings on the activities undertaken by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), which is under investigation for the exploitation of children and religion next week.

The Perak menteri besar said he already has the full report from the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) and has been granted an audience with Sultan Nazrin on October 7.

“God willing, I will present the report to the Perak Sultan next Monday,” he told reporters after launching the Terra Mineral Lab Sdn Bhd in Gopeng Industrial Area here.

Saarani was asked about the state’s plans on how to return GISBH followers who have been linked to banned Islamic sect to the right religious path.

He said the state will take the necessary actions, but added that the measures will be discussed during the Perak Islamic Religious Council Conference, and with Sultan Nazrin who is also the chairman of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs of Malaysia.

“We need to look at this issue from every angle; we can’t take it case by case. This also includes previous cases such as Al-Arqam and Rufaqa.

“I am not an expert in this matter, but we will bring it to the council conference soon,” he said.

Last week, Saarani said that 55 children were rescued from charity homes owned by GISBH throughout the state of Perak since the Op Global was launched on September 21.

He said all the rescued children were placed in a shelter that is monitored by the Social Welfare Department.

The GISBH scandal broke last month during police raids on several charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH, where hundreds of children were found not to have proper documents recording their family histories, and some physically and sexually abused.

Past media reports citing police officials alleging massive brainwashing among GISBH members into believing they were a select group to be granted privileges in the afterlife.

Former members have since revealed that the group’s leaders claim to be able to communicate with Prophet Muhammad in a conscious state, and all instructions from the leaders must be obeyed.

Those who obey without question will be rewarded while those who did not would be penalised.



