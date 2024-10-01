KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will require Malaysians to use the MyDigital ID single sign-on (SSO) system to continue using its MyJPJ app to access their road tax and driving licence information from Oct 10.

According to a notice on the app’s latest update, the department advised users to ensure they have already registered with MyDigital ID before then to ensure they would not have “sign-in difficulty”.

While the app is not the only way to review one’s driving licence and road tax information, it has been among methods to access this digitally when asked to prove the validity of one’s road tax since the Transport Ministry stopped requiring vehicle owners to display their road tax stickers.

While the announcement did not expressly say that the MyDigital ID would be the only way to log into the app, the JPJ explained that it would begin limiting the use of its JPJeID currently used to sign into the app.

“JPJeID will continue to exist but its use will be limited to the public portal (website) and JPJ kiosk,” it said in its FAQ for the MyDigital ID.

The move would make JPJ the first agency to require the use of the MyDigital ID to access a service. The Health Ministry previously included the digital ID as a way to access the MySejahtera app, but made it an option rather than compulsory.

MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd — a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s Mimos Berhad which developed the MyDigital ID app — operates the digital identification platform that is restricted to Malaysians.