KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed today that the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-11, stationed in southern Lebanon, is safe, with no reported damage to assets.

He said that all forces under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), including Malbatt 850-11, have been instructed to suspend patrol and logistics operations and remain in their respective positions, according to a report by Bernama today.

“To ensure the safety of personnel, Unifil headquarters has activated bunker drills, following established procedures until the situation is under control.”

Any decision regarding the return of Malbatt 850-11 officers and personnel to Malaysia will depend on Unifil’s assessment of safety and security in the operational area, he said in a statement.

Mohamed Khaled assured that the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will continue to monitor the situation in southern Lebanon and provide updates regarding Malbatt 850-11.

Since September 23, Israel has launched unprecedented airstrikes on Lebanon.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged attacks at the Lebanon-Israel border amid fears of escalating conflict while tensions between Hamas and Israel persist in the Gaza Strip.