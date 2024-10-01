KUNAK, Oct 1 — A man reported missing after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing in the river within the KLK Jatika plantation area in Kunak has been found dead.

According to a statement from the Sabah Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the victim’s body was discovered at approximately 9.41am today, according to a report published today in Berita RTM.

Ridwan Nawir, 50, was located by a member of the public along with the search and rescue team about 600 metres from where he was reported to have been attacked by the crocodile.

The victim’s body was found in dismembered and has since been handed over to the police for further action.

Yesterday, the Kunak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) received an emergency call at 11.18am regarding a man feared to have been attacked by a crocodile.

The search and rescue operation involved four firefighters and local villagers.