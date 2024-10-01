PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently assessing the mental health of children rescued from charity homes run by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said these children are suspected of facing mental health challenges, likely due to the trauma they experienced.

“Several aspects are still under investigation. The MOH will be providing counselling support, and I believe the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health (NCEMH) will be involved at the clinic level,” he told the media after the 2024 Elderly Day celebration at the ministry here today.

He added that while counselling has already been provided to the affected children, updated statistics on their mental health status are still pending.

Dr Dzulkefly also explained that NCEMH is primarily responsible for delivering counselling services, while the MOH will handle health and medical-related issues.

The ministry will offer specialised support services to the affected children based on its expertise.

On Sept 11, police raided 20 charity homes operated by GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 children. The raid followed allegations of child neglect, sexual abuse and molestation. — Bernama